PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the shooter in El Paso posted a racist anti-immigrant essay online. It has a lot of people talking about spotting warning signs to get family members and friends to step in before a teen or young adult acts out any violent intentions.
It’s important to note that some of the most powerful hate groups in the United States have been around for decades. In the case of the Ku Klux Klan, or KKK, it has been around for more than a century. What has changed is where the radicalization process used to take months or years, it can now happen in as little as a weekend.
Experts say the increase of growth in obscure online forums is a major factor in the popularity and strength of these online communities.
Meanwhile, Dr. Martin Newman, a psychiatrist in behavior health at Destiny Springs Healthcare, said there’s a biological factor that makes some teens and young adults more susceptible to join or be recruited to these hate groups.
“We see this a lot on social media because it’s a lot easier to verbalize and articulate things without having to be accountable,” said Dr. Newman. “Thus impulsivity, spontaneity and doing things without understanding repercussions or taking accountability of doing these things is not present.”
This kind of thinking process makes it easier for a young person to accept simplistic ideologies, like the notion one race is superior above all others.
Dr. Newman said parents should be aware of the signs of radicalization, such as if that person has become more isolated or stays up all night on social media.
If parents know that their child is hanging out with extremists or watching videos of violence, they should take those actions as a cry for help and seek therapy.
