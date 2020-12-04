The holiday season has traditionally been a time when scammers ramp up their efforts and focus on interactions that seem normal for this time of year.
Q: Why am I getting so many fake package delivery email messages and where can I report them?
A: Our collective transition from purchasing gifts in stores to buying them online has been growing for years. However, the pandemic has dramatically increased online shopping, which is where many of this year's scams are focusing. The likelihood of having items shipped to you via UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and even DHL is extremely high, which is why package-shipping scams are on the rise.
Common scam methods
The scammers know that they can send cleverly crafted shipping notices to just about anyone, and there's a good chance that the target is expecting a package to be delivered. The messages often contain the logo of a legit shipping company and, get this, a warning at the bottom to beware of phishing scams. The combo is designed to coax the recipient into a false sense of security.
Getting you to click on a link is one of scammers' most productive tricks, so be very careful before clicking on anything that looks like a tracking link or button. And it's not just in email anymore. The con artists have added text messaging as another method of sending scam tracking links.
In some cases, malware is delivered via an attachment posing as the shipping manifest or a failed delivery attempt notification. Shipping companies don't send those that way, so you should never open an attachment that appears to be from any of them.
The fake messages can make it look like there is a shipping problem or that you need to take an action for the package to be delivered. It might also look like you're being asked to set your delivery preferences, which convinces lots of victims to click the link.
Check out examples of these fake delivery messages for UPS (https://bit.ly/3gefsp8) and FedEx (https://bit.ly/2JObwiI) so you'll be better prepared when they start to appear in your inbox.
Sniffing out fake messages
The obvious red flags for most of these messages are spelling and grammar errors. Many of these scammers are operating in foreign countries so English is not their first language.
Any message that uses words like "urgent" or "must respond by" is trying to get you to ignore your suspicions and follow the instructions so that your (imaginary) package doesn't get sent back. Also, messages that suggest a fee is required to complete the delivery are clearly a scam.
No matter what message you get, you should never respond to it or click on any of the links or attachments -- even if you think it might be legit. Always go to where you made the purchase and manually look up shipping details and tracking numbers from the vendor's website.
Reporting fake messages
Whenever you receive a scam message or want to check the validity of a message, you can forward them to the individual carrier.
- UPS - fraud@ups.com
- FedEx - abuse@fedex.com
- Amazon - stop-spoofing@amazon.com
- DHL - phishing-dpdhl@dhl.com
Scam text messages can be reported to all carriers by forwarding the message to 7726 (SPAM).