PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If there's one thing we know about Super Bowl Sunday, it's that you can bet on just about anything. How long the national anthem is, who wins the game...you name it.
But one thing you can't currently do in Arizona is place a sports bet legally. That means no bookies, no daily fantasy sites like Draftkings or Fanduel (unless it's a contest that's free to enter).
What you can do is social gambling. But what's the difference between that and sports betting?
The Arizona Department of Gaming's Max Hartgraves says "If you're having a friendly wager with friends or family, it's not conducted as a business, and all the money that is wagered is only going to the winners, then that is how you can keep it legal in Arizona."
Keeping that in mind, Hartgraves says there are a few easy-to-spot warning signs when it comes to social gambling pools that could get you in trouble.
"If there's any type of fee outside that initial purchase of the square charged to participate, or if there's any percentage of the pool kept out to administer the games, that would indicate the sports pool is probably illegal."
And it's not just entry fees going to a third party that are illegal when it comes to social gambling. It can also be the gambling itself, if different odds are given to different participants.
If you see something that doesn't look right, reach out to the Arizona Department of Gaming (602-771-4263) and they'll investigate.
"There are some misdemeanors and or potential jail time depending on the size and scope of an illegal gambling operation," says Hartgraves. "So there are serious criminal consequences for it."
Last fiscal year, the Department's intelligence unit closed 47 illegal gambling operations that totaled nearly 17 thousand dollars in illegal proceeds.
There is proposed legislation in the works from both Arizona senators and House members. But for now, if you want to do anything more than make a bet with family or friends, you've got to head to Vegas or somewhere outside state lines where it is legal.