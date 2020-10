PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Harkins Theatres is offering a private movie party for those who want to social distance but still enjoy a flick on the big screen.

From $99 to $149, guests can book an entire auditorium from a list of select movie titles.

The private movie party can accommodate up to 20 guests and movie selection varies by theater.

Click here for more information and to book your party.