PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Car seats don’t last forever and their parts will break down over time, especially in the Arizona heat.
The Network of Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals is partnering with Safe Kids Maricopa County and other local organizations to collect your old, expired and damaged car seats.
Volunteers will take the car seats apart for proper recycling.
Locals can drop off their car seats at various locations from now through April 18.
The donations will be recycled on April 20 at Good Works Auto Repair in Tempe.
Last year, the annual event saved 1000 car seats from unsafe use and dumping.
The list of drop off locations across the Valley can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.