SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you attend the WM-Phoenix Open out at the TPC Scottsdale, how do you know what goes where when it comes to recycling?
Anne Spitzar from WM explains, "It's easier than ever to recycle out at the TPC. We've got your green recycling bins and the yellow compost bins. And there’s a lot of them out here! There’s 4,800, so there’s not an excuse not to recycle. And to recycle right."
There's plenty of water and beer for fans to consume, but you have to remember to empty them! Spitzar says, "You've got to make sure there's no more beer in them...and they go in the recycle bin with the triangle. Liquids can damage the materials."
But what about all that delicious food on those plates? What do you do with them?
Spitzar says, "Food goes in the compost bin. Any of your dirty plates or bowls are compostable, so they go in the bin. Paper cups go in the bin. The one that's a little bit of a challenge is what appears to be plastic cups. It looks like plastic; feels like plastic. So do the utensils. But these are compostable materials out here that are specifically made to go in compost."
According to WM, in 2021, even with limited crowds, 100 tons of product were recycled. And since 2013, over 2,800 tons have been put into the recycle loop.
"It's just what you do to make it a zero event," explains Spitzar. "Nothing goes to the landfill; everything is either recycled compost and donated or reused."