(3TV/CBS 5) − As Hurricane Rosa remnants move north, rain and flash flooding continue to impact the entire Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Wednesday for the metro Phoenix area.
Here's a few tips on how to protect yourself during a flood:
1. Do not wait. As flash flooding can happen quickly, it can be vital to always have an evacuation plan prepared. Make travel plans according to what roads are typically not prone to flooding and identify what locations you can go for safety.
2. Turn around, don't drown. Never drive on flooded roadways or around warning barriers. According to the National Service, more deaths occur each year from flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to float a small car. Two feet of rushing water is enough to float most vehicles.
3. Protect your home. Sandbags are typically available for pick-up at multiple locations throughout the Valley after a flash flood watch has been issued. If you need to evacuate your property, disconnect all electrical appliances.
4. Gather disaster supplies. Clean drinking water and food that does not require refrigeration should always be prepared in the case of an evacuation. Other materials to pack include cash, important documents, daily medication, flashlights and toiletries.
Flash flooding throughout the Valley is still possible, though showers are expected to die down by Wednesday evening.
