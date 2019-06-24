PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tim Maloney worked for the Phoenix Fire Department for more than 25 years.
"I’ve been on eight drownings in my fire department carrier, and I remember every single one of them," said Tim Maloney, a retired firefighter, and owner of AZ Pool Fences.
His worst moments on the job were the drowning calls.
"It's sad because 100% of those drownings could have been prevented," said Maloney.
Last year, the Glendale Police Department released a body cam video of one of their officers doing CPR on a 2-year-old girl that fell into her backyard pool. That little girl survived, but not every call has a happy outcome.
"Near drownings are just as bad because it takes its toll on those lives involved," said Maloney.
What should parents know and do to protect their children from drowning?
Start with a barrier system to slow your kids down from getting to the pool.
"What I like to see is two layers of protection," said Maloney.
Layer one is a self-closing backdoor with a high latch. Maloney explained what layer two should be.
"The fence systems, the iron fence, the mesh fence," said Maloney. "Now people are doing glass pool fencing. It all slows kids down and gives you more time to catch them before they get out and to the pool," said Maloney.
The pool gate must be a self-closing door with a 54-inch high latch. There are also door alarms, pool covers and pool safety nets.
But the number one thing parents should do is always keep a close eye on your children because drownings can happen any time of year to anyone.
"Drownings are silent and it just takes a few seconds to happen," said Maloney.
For more information about AZ Pool Fence, click here.
