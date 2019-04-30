(DATA DOCTORS) -- Keyloggers are programs used to silently record keystrokes that can be part of a parental control program or as a nefarious program used by remote hackers to steal information.
Q: How can I tell if a keylogger has been installed on my computer and smartphone?
A: Detecting keyloggers can range from being very easy to very difficult depending upon how and what was installed.
Methods of infection
Keyloggers can be installed through random viruses or direct access to your device.
If you don’t keep your security software, operating system, and utilities up to date, random exploits from a wide variety of sources on the internet can allow the installation of a keylogger.
Gaining access to your unlocked device is the easiest way for somebody to install any number of programs that can record your keystrokes and capture screenshots.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
Basic detection methods
When commercial programs are used, such as parental controls, they are often detectable by searching through the installed apps or programs on the device. If found, the removal of the tracking program is generally all that’s needed to ensure that no keystrokes will be recorded from then on.
If you do find such a program, you may want to look at any logs that have been created before you remove the program so you’ll know what information has been gathered by it.
Another simple thing to check is for a small hardware device connected between the end of the keyboard cable and the keyboard input on the computer.
If your computer seems to lag when you are typing things, it could be an indication of a keylogger, although many other scenarios can contribute to this symptom, as well. In any case, determining why your computer is lagging is a good idea.
Advanced detection methods
If you're running Window and you’re technically inclined, you can examine running processes via the Task Manager to search for extra instances of "winlogon.exe" or other unusual ".exe" processes that are running.
You’ll also want to check all the startup entries for anything unusual.
Advanced Mac users can use the Activity Monitor in Utilities to examine running processes for anything suspicious looking as well.
[RELATED: PWNED? Do hackers have my passwords?]
You’ll also want to check your security software to make sure that a strange program has not been added to the "exceptions" list in your program’s settings.
Software protection programs
There are several programs designed to either prevent or detect keyloggers from infecting your device.
Start by checking your existing security program for keylogger protection features and make sure they are up to date. If not, options such as MalwareBytes Anti-Rootkit tool (Windows) or Chkrootkit (Mac) can be used to search your system for signs of suspicious programs.
Smartphone access
Installing keyloggers on smartphones is most likely to happen when someone gains access to an unlocked device and physically installs a program. Make sure you have a lock code set up and lock your phone whenever you aren’t using it.
[RELATED: How to use free apps to track your laptop, phone or tablet]
Unless you’ve been infected by a state-sponsored hacker, resetting a smartphone to factory defaults will wipe out everything and allow you to start over with a clean device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.