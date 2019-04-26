(DATA DOCTORS) -- Smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo, Google Home, and Apple’s HomePod have exploded in popularity.
Q: I like using Alexa, but I’m concerned about some of the privacy and accidental purchase stories I’ve heard about.
A: Last year saw a nearly doubling of the percentage (41%) of households that have some form of voice-activated speaker, with the vast majority being Amazon’s Echo.
Alexa has skills
One of the reasons Alexa is so popular is that you can expand its capabilities by enabling skills, which are like apps for your smartphone. There are more than 60,000 skills currently available, and that number continues to grow each day.
If you’d like to get stock quotes, for instance, you can enable Opening Bell, which allows you to request stock prices. If you’re a big "Jeopardy!" fan, you can enable the "Jeopardy!" skill, or if you are constantly trying to find your phone in your house, you can enable the Find My Phone skill.
[RELATED: Are your devices 'spying' on you?]
There is a potential trade-off when you start enabling skills because they’re typically third-party tools. Using skills means you might be sharing personal information -- your street address, phone number or email address -- with those third-parties.
Managing skill permissions
The key to controlling what Alexa can do is in the Alexa app for your smartphone, Fire tablet or through a web browser.
Once you login to your account, you can tap the three lines in the upper left corner of the app and then go to Settings -> Alexa Account -> Alexa Privacy -> Manage Skill Permissions to see what skills have requested permission to your private information.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
Each skill will have a switch that can be turned on or off to control access to the specific information the maker is requesting. In some cases, skills like Uber or Lyft will need your physical home address to work.
Disabling skills
If you’ve enabled skills that you don’t want or need, you can disable them by going to the Skills & Games option in the user menu (the three lines in the upper left corner) and tapping on Your Skills.
Voice history
Amazon stores all your voice commands on its servers to improve Alexa’s ability to understand you better. You can see those commands in the Review Voice History portion of the Alexa Privacy menu.
[RELATED: Amazon reportedly employs thousands to listen to your Alexa conversations]
You can selectively delete various recordings or delete all recordings, which will generate a warning that Alexa’s ability to understand you could be degraded.
Voice purchasing
We’ve all heard stories of people accidentally ordering items from Amazon because of something that Alexa heard, but frankly, these incidents are pretty rare.
If you want to make sure that nothing can be purchased with a voice command, go to Settings -> Alexa Account -> Voice Purchasing and make sure the Purchase by voice option is turned off.
If you do want to use voice purchasing but keep others from using it, you can generate a voice code that will be required before every purchase.
Opt-out
The Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa option in the Alexa Privacy menu is how you can remove your voice recordings from the development of new features and transcription accuracy.
(1) comment
there we go again
if you're connect to internet
then you have no privacy
and I'm sorry you people can't understand that
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.