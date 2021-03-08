PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic has impacted everything including our taxes.
The IRS delayed the start of tax filing season, but returns are still due April 15. Right now, the city of Phoenix is working to help people with their taxes, but they’re doing things differently this year.
"This year due to the pandemic, we have had to alter the model of services that we are providing," Julie Bordelon with the City of Phoenix said.
Typically, city volunteers and staff provide in-person tax help to more than 5,000 people making under $57,000 a year.
"We have limited availability for people to actually come to our sites, drop off their information, tax info, and we will schedule a second appointment where they can come and pick that up," Bordelon said.
They aren’t accepting walk-ins and the number of sites has dropped from 21 to 12.
"In the past, we have had people waiting in line for hours to get our free services, now they will have a scheduled appointment, they know when to show up, they won’t have to sit in the lobby and wait," Bordelon said.
This year Bordelon is pushing people to "Do-It-Yourself" assistance for free.
"Taxes isn’t a scary thing, we are not equating it to going to the dentist, getting your taxes done, doesn’t have to be painful," Bordelon said.
The free software helps people navigate their taxes and walks them through everything just like you’d find on tax prep sites.
"You are literally doing data input, you don’t have to be a CPA, you don’t have to be good at math, you just have to recognize if you have too many zeros," Bordelon said.
There’s no income limit either!
"The big difference is there is no hidden fees with ours, it is always completely free," Bordelon added.
Bordelon wants to spread the word so Valley residents know this free service is out there. People don’t have to spend $100 or more preparing their taxes on a tax site.
"The software does everything for you, just like when you are ordering something online, and you have something that is not in the correct spot, it will pop up and say hey stop this is incorrect, go back and check that," Bordelon said.
You do have to email the city first to get a link to this free service. Bordelon says this isn’t just a City of Phoenix program, it’s sponsored by the IRS.
To find out more information about the "Do-It-Yourself" program, go to Phoenix.gov/eitc.