PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Every Saturday during Major League Baseball spring training, the WakWay Foundation and Texas Rangers coach Don Wakamatsu will hold free community markets at five different locations around the Valley.
Volunteers will offload an entire semi-truck to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the local community.
The event will distribute over 280,000 pounds of produce.
The markets are made possible through a partnership with the Giumarra Companies, Albertsons and the Rio Rico FFA.
Below are dates and locations for the markets available to the public this spring. All markets will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Origami Owl at 3802 N. 59th Ave. in Phoenix.
Saturday, March 2 at the D-BAT Mesa at 1455 S. Stapley Dr. in Mesa
Saturday, March 9 at the Luke Air Force Base at 14185 Falcon St.
Saturday, March 16 at the Harvest Prep Academy at 14900 W. Van Buren St. in Goodyear.
Saturday, March 23 at the Origami Owl at 650 W. Southern Ave. in Phoenix.
