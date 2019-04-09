PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Fair is offering free admission on Thursday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. if you bring a donation for the St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Bring five cans of fruits, vegetables, canned meals or jars of peanut butter and you will receive a voucher to waive the $9 admission fee.
All donations will be used to fill emergency food boxes that St. Mary’s Food Bank distributes to the hungry each month.
The rides, food and fun will take place on Arizona State Fairgrounds at 1826 W. McDowell Road from April 10 through the 14.
For more information on the fair, visit maricopacountyfair.org.
