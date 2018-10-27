PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Love dressing up for Halloween but if you have kids you know it means trying to get color out of their hair or candy or the knots you had to make to get that "perfect" look with their costume.
Amber Cepkauskis from Great Clips with some tips on how to fix everything before and after Halloween.
Dilemma #1: Gum and candy in hair
Several types of solvents are known to help break a wad of gum's sticky grip from a child's hair. You might want to try peanut butter or olive oil, which are probably in your kitchen cupboard. If you'd prefer not to use a food product, anything silicone-based also will work.
Whatever you use, apply it to the area where the gum is attached to the hair and saturate. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes. This will allow the oils to penetrate through the sticky surface. Working small sections at a time, comb through the gum. Little by little, the gum will release from the hair shaft.
Dilemma #2: Unforgiving snarls and rat's nests
It may be tempting to simply reach for the scissors, but a better solution is to reach for a quality leave-in conditioner that will let you tackle almost any snarl. Apply the conditioner to the snarl. Working from the bottom of the snarl, gently comb the hair to release the knots.
To prevent snarls from happening in the first place, invest in a leave-in conditioner to apply to your hair on a daily basis or every time the hair is shampooed. Daily conditioning and combing the hair immediately after conditioning will help to keep knots away. The leave-in conditioner will help keep the hair tangle-free. Additionally, for young ladies, long hair can be braided in a simple three-strand plait at night to keep the hair from knotting.
Dilemma #3: Your child cut his/her own hair.
You may be raising a budding hair stylist, but these first results aren't exactly worthy of capturing in photo's. If you can try using hair clips or a hat until you can get your child into a salon to fix te mess. At Great Clips you can also use online check in to get them in faster, go to www.greatclips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.