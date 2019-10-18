PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After police claimed a man used Snapchat's Snap Map to locate teenage girls, many people started to worry about how much personal information the feature can reveal.
[RELATED: Man arrested for peeping into teen girls' windows in Scottsdale]
Some Snapchat users don't even realize when they are using Snap Map. If your phone's location function is on, Snap Map is on by default.
First, find out if you are using Snap Map.
Open Snapchat and select the homepage. If a notification shows up asking for access to your location or says "See the World," that means you are not using Snap Map.
If that notification does not appear or you have opted into the Snap Map, you can turn it off.
[WATCH: Sean McLaughlin demonstrates]
1. Launch the Snapchat and click the setting icon (the gear) in the top right of the screen.
2. Go to "See My Location."
3. Select "Ghost Mode."
Turning off Snap Map will not keep Snapchat from tracking your location, but it will stop the world from knowing where you are.
If you want to keep your whereabouts extremely private, go to the GPS or locations setting on your phone and revoke Snapchat's access to it. That way the social media platform won't be able to track you at all.