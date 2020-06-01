PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids are seeing images of the nationwide protests, looting, and riots in our country on TV and social media. According to psychologists, now more than ever, important conversations about what children are seeing need to happen.

"You want to initiate a nice open-ended question conversation so you can get a feeling of how they feel and what they think of what's going on," said Dr. Laura Sewtart, a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Laura Stewart says it starts with a foundation of understanding.

“Having kids understand that people are different but that it doesn't matter that they are different is a great core concept to talk about," said Stewart.

Stewart tells her patients, who are parents, to remember that children are always watching. "They are watching how we talk to our friends and our spouse and how we deal with it. They feel it, they see it, and they are going to model it," said Stewart.

Torre Valentine is the mother of three young children ages 15, 12, and 9.

"It's heavy because there is part of me that wants to shield them from it, but I can not," said Valentine. She and her husband are having daily conversations with their children to help them make sense of it all.

"Why are there still people in the world that don't like other people or treat them simply based on what they look like or color of their skin?" said Valentine.

Valentine knows she can't control what others might think or feel, but she can influence her children on how they should treat others. "As a parent doing our job to instill kindness in our children," said Valentine.

Valentine says she has learned a lot from her children because it's not about the questions her children have, it's more about the statements they are making, which helps her talk to them about what happened to George Floyd.

"Why are we at this point we are at today? It's the many that have come before him. It is the systematic system that has been built to keep certain communities from becoming successful; that is what we need to change. That starts from the inside out in our communities to make that change," said Valentine.