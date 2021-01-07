PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. Capitol police are getting a lot of negative attention for how some believe they miscalculated Wednesday's threat.

For others, what happened was a blatant example of a double standard in treatment when you compare it to how Black Lives Matter protesters were handled over the summer.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. 

In Arizona, Wednesday's rallies were peaceful, but it was a different story in Washington, D.C. as an Arizona State University professor who has spent years researching police tactics talks about what he says went wrong.

"They weren't prepared and it is just shocking they weren't prepared because all the signs were there," said Bill Terrill, a former military police officer and ASU professor in the School of Criminal Justice.

He was confused as to why tried and true police tactics were not seemingly enforced.

"This was domestic terrorism. It was violence. It was violence in the sense of religious purposes, in this case political," said Terrill.

Terrill has spent years looking into police culture.

"We almost always talk about excessive force cases. This went the other way. It didn't appear there was enough force," said Terrill.

He believes Capitol Police, aware of all eyes were on them, were purposely overly cautious following the criticism they got during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

"They were worried about the excessive nature of it. At least that's what I hope occurred and that it's not a more underline racially motivated," said Terrill.

But Terrill also said it's hard not to see a blaring example of racial double standard.

"They were worried about the excessive nature of it," said Terrill.

"The component that moves the field the most is understanding and deploying a degree of empathy and not seeing everyone as the bad guy," said Terrill.

Nearly 6,200 National Guard are being mobilized to provide security to DC following Capitol riot

A tone of civility, he says, starts at the top of the chain of command. He also says along with arrests being made, there should also be firings and resignations within the Capitol Police Department in the days to come.

 

