PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The state House passed a bill Monday making it a crime to pay anyone to get people registered to vote.
HB2616 makes registering voters for money a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $2500 fine and six months in jail.
Lawmakers approved the bill along a party line vote (31-27) with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to drive down voter turnout.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kelly Townsend, a Republican from Apache Junction, argued her proposal protects voters from fraud.
In one of the more heated, Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from Phoenix, said bill is aimed at suppressing young, old and minority voters.
The measure allows workers for a political party to sign up voters.
Now that it has cleared the House, the bill heads to the Senate where Republicans hold a stronger majority.
