PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead after a shooting at a house party in Phoenix early Saturday morning. It happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area south of 28th Street and Greenway Road.
According to police, the victim, whose name has not been released, was inside the house when the suspect shot him. Several people, including the shooter, ran away before officers arrived on the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Doctors pronounced the victim dead at the hospital.
While investigating at the scene, police learned that another gunshot victim showed up at a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries were not life-threatening. Detectives have not definitively connected that person to the deadly shooting at the house party.
Less than two hours earlier, there was a similar incident at another house party about 20 miles away. Two people were wounded in that shooting.
Police are asking anybody with information about either shooting to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).