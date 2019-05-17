LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters got quite the surprise Thursday when they thought they were responding to a vacant house fire.
Instead, they found smoke and a home near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road full of 100 snakes.
[WATCH: Snakes, snakes and more snakes greet firefighters battling Laveen house fire]
Video and pictures posted to Phoenix Fire station 44's Instagram page show several snakes out of their containers slithering through the fire damage or curled up in the water used to put out the fire.
The captain who shot the cellphone video said it's one of the "craziest calls" he's been on in his 30-year career.
Phoenix Fire said it wasn't just snakes. There were hundreds of other reptiles and animals including cats, dogs, birds, and lizards.
Luckily, the snakes didn't bite any firefighters. Nobody was hurt.
People who live nearby said the homeowners are new to the neighborhood and were devastated that some of their pets didn't make it out alive.
Some neighbors were a little nervous if any of the living snakes escaped and will show up in their yard or doorstep.
A spokeswoman with the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary said the sanctuary responded to the home, helped remove all the snakes, and are caring for them. The spokeswoman also said none of the snakes were poisonous.
