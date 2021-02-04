PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are looking into what led to a house fire that killed a man in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to the home near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at around 12:45 p.m. When they got there, they said they found a man with extensive burns to his body. He couldn't be saved and died at the scene.
Crews said the flames didn't extend to the central part of the home. It's unclear where in the house the victim was found.
No firefighters were hurt.
Phoenix police are conducting a death investigation, but say that no foul play is suspected. Phoenix fire investigators will work to determine what caused the blaze.