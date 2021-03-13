PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two longtime Phoenix residents have to find someplace else to stay after a fire at the home they’ve lived in for almost half a century. It happened Saturday afternoon near Seventh Street just south of Missouri Avenue.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the husband and wife were already out of the house when Engine 17 got there. Firefighters were able to get things under control quickly, but breezy conditions caused a small flareup.
Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department said a hazardous materials team was called out to lock down a broken gas line.
“Fast action from firefighters prevent the fire from extending to a nearby home,” Keller said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.