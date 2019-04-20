MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman has been killed in a house fire in Mesa, and eight of her family members are now homeless.
A Mesa police officer also suffered from smoke inhalation as he attempted to save the victim.
The fire broke out early Saturday evening at a home near Power Road and Main Street.
The women who died was in her 60s and she was found inside a bedroom. We're told she had mobility issues and couldn't get around very well.
A Mesa police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to rescue the woman, but was not able to reach her due to the flames and heavy smoke.
Eight other family members, including children, were able to escape the fire unharmed. But firefighters say the home is not safe to inhabit.
The Red Cross is working with the displaced family members.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials say it is not suspicious.
This fire comes on one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Firefighters tell us that when the mercury shoots up, it changes the way they fight fires.
"When it starts getting warm and hot like today, we have work cycles for the firefighters, and we set up a rehab area where we make sure there are cooling fans and shade and water to make sure they get re-hydrated," explained John Locklin with Mesa Fire and Medical.
The Mesa home that burned was heavily damaged.
And while fire officials say it's not a "total loss," they say it will still take quite a bit of time and money to get it repaired.
You can see that damage is considerable to the left side of the home. I'm told a @MesaPD officer was slightly hurt when I tried to rescue the victim but was prevented from doing so b/c of flames. Nobody else hurt. Kids were inside home at time... They're all ok #azfamily pic.twitter.com/1XedK8rO6N— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) April 21, 2019
#breaking aftermath of deadly house fire in @CITYOFMESA . 8 people now homeless and a woman in her 60s died inside a bedroom. I'm told she had mobility issues and couldn't get around too well. NO indications that fire is suspicious #azfamily pic.twitter.com/US44qkC8j5— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) April 21, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.