PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Firefighters were called to a fire in the Prescott National Forest Sunday after a smoke plume was sighted south of Prescott.
Prescott National Forest spokeswoman, Debbie Maneely, says the Tritle Fire is burning approximately 7 miles south of Prescott near Mt. Tritle. So far it has burned 3 acres of land consisting of ponderosa pine and chapparral.
Firefighters have a line around the perimeter of the fire and are working towards containment, says Maneely.
Several Prescott National Forest engines, the Prescott Hotshots, a type 3 helicopter, Groom Creek Fire Department and miscellaneous overhead personnel are working the fire.
Firefighters will remain on scene through the evening working to secure the perimeter and extinguishing interior fuels.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, says Maneely.
