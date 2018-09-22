PHOENIX - (3TV/CBS 5) Whew, it's been a hot one. The high temperature at Sky Harbor Saturday was 102.
Fall officially begins this weekend, but with the Valley's hot temps, it sure feels like summer is sticking around.
If you think it's been hotter than normal this year, you're not imagining things.
The National Weather Service says Phoenix has hit 100 degrees or more on 120 days so far this year.
This currently is the fifth most for any year, and we still have another few weeks to add to the total.
To put it in perspective, 2017 had 109 days of 100 degrees or more. And 2016 only had 99 days.
Another warm and sunny day is expected Sunday with a high of 101.
And next week, highs will hover near 100. The average high for this time of the year is 98.
Let's hope for a break in the heat soon!
100° days in #Phoenix happen all the time. In fact, Phoenix has hit 100° or more on 120 days so far this year. This is the 5th most for any year, and we still have another few weeks to add to the total. For some perspective, 2016 only had 99 days. #azwx #azheat pic.twitter.com/p26qn9nUFt— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 22, 2018
PHX climbed another degree to 102. Currently 100 as of 415pm. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 22, 2018
The normal high temperature in Phoenix fell back below 100 degrees this past Tuesday (Sep 18th). Unfortunately, the weather this year isn't cooperating yet, and our high today was 101 degrees. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ualIaM55Hl— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 22, 2018
