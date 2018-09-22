The National Weather Service says Phoenix has hit 100 degrees or more on 120 days so far this year.

PHOENIX - (3TV/CBS 5) Whew, it's been a hot one. The high temperature at Sky Harbor Saturday was 102.

Fall officially begins this weekend, but with the Valley's hot temps, it sure feels like summer is sticking around.

If you think it's been hotter than normal this year, you're not imagining things.

This currently is the fifth most for any year, and we still have another few weeks to add to the total.

To put it in perspective, 2017 had 109 days of 100 degrees or more. And 2016 only had 99 days.

Another warm and sunny day is expected Sunday with a high of 101.

And next week, highs will hover near 100. The average high for this time of the year is 98.

Let's hope for a break in the heat soon!

