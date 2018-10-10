Hot Hollywood restaurant to open its first location in Scottsdale

One of Hollywood's most well-known restaurants is set to open its first location in Arizona.
Nobu Japanese restaurant will be located at Scottsdale Fashion Square just outside the Neiman Marcus wing.
An official opening date has not been announced.
The high-end restaurant, which is co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro, will offer signature dishes like Black Cod with Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño. Diners will also find a creative selection of sushi and inventive new dishes created especially for the Scottsdale location.
Nobu has close to 40 restaurants worldwide. The Los Angeles and Malibu locations are known as hot spots for major celebrity sightings.
Nobu hotels were founded in 2009 after extending into a lifestyle hospitality brand.
“Scottsdale is such a beautiful area, and Fashion Square is in the center of it all,” said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa about the upcoming opening at Fashion Square.“We look forward to bringing guests the Nobu signatures they have come to love, along with some very special dishes that will only be available at Nobu Scottsdale.”
