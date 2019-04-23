PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The death of a toddler in a hot car happened as a Maricopa County-wide ad campaign regarding hot car dangers struggles to find adequate funding.
As far as success stories go, 2018 stood out as a banner year for keeping kids out of hot cars in Maricopa County; something the County attorney said would not have been possible without the “Don’t’ Leave Me Behind” ad campaign.
"I thought it was fantastic,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. “No family had to deal with the tragedy of losing a child under circumstances that are so easily preventable."
This year, however, there is a worry that things will be different.
Arizona's Family discovered the campaign is without a sponsor and needs $18,000 in funding.
"We don't want to fall short. We don’t want to have one more death,” Montgomery said.
Without the money, Montgomery stated that there will be fewer campaign billboards and advertisements around Maricopa County, all as more people move to the county.
"They may be coming here from other jurisdictions where (kids in hot cars) isn’t something they got to be concerned about," Montgomery said.
For now, the campaign is relying on the support of its partners, including Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Regardless, Montgomery insisted the campaign will proceed, starting on May 20.
It marks the sixth year “Don’t’ Leave Me Behind” will be put on in Maricopa County.
