GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A hot air balloon crashed in a Gilbert neighborhood Tuesday, but luckily there were no serious injuries.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Germann and Greenfield roads. The balloon appeared to have gone down in the backyard of a home.

Gilbert fire crews say nine people were aboard. The balloon's basket damaged a chain-linked fence but there was no other significant damage.

One viewer captured video of the moments the balloon was hitting the ground. "Uh, oh!" you can hear someone say in the background. "I don't think it's supposed to do that!"

 

