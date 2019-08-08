A Phoenix apartment complex was evacuated Friday morning for a fire.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire forced the evacuation of a Phoenix apartment complex Thursday morning and left one person with serious burns.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. at the Mellow Square Apartments near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road. 

Capt. Mark Vanacore with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were able to quickly control the fire at the story complex.

Vanacore said one person was taken to the hospital with serious burns and five people will be displaced. 

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

