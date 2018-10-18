PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Wednesday night.
According to Brandon Sheffert with Peoria PD, officers responded to the shooting near 91st and Peoria avenues at about 8 p.m.
The officers found one person with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Sheffert said the suspect was detained and is known to the victim.
The victim is expected to survive.
