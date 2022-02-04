WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men teamed up to steal a horse trail and saddles from a man who was then left naked and tied up on the side of the highway west of Wickenburg, investigators said. The robbery happened back in October but Benjiman Brandon Bates, Kyle Schlotterbeck and Marion Wotton were arrested this week.
Wotton was with the victim driving east on the U.S. 60 in his truck, pulling the horse trailer to sell a horse in Wickenburg on Oct. 28. Bates, Schlotterbeck and another man were in a car following them. Bates called Wotton and told him to pull over. When he did, the victim was pulled out of his truck and beaten. He was then put in Bates' car, where Bates threatened to shoot and kill him.
The victim was then forced to remove all his clothing and was tied up with zip ties and duct tape. His clothes were thrown out the window. He was then beaten some more, including being pistol-whipped and whipped with a rope, DPS said. He was then left naked and tied up in the desert northwest of Aguila. He made his way to State Route 71 and DPS troopers rescued him. The men made off with his hose trailer, two saddles, 50 bridles and $6,000 in cash, according to court paperwork.
On Thursday, law enforcement searched Bates' home in Wittmann where investigators said they found the victim's horse trailer hooked up to Bates' Ford truck, according to court records. They also found the two saddles. Bates, Schlotterbeck and Wotton were all booked into jail on conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery charges. Wotton faces an additional theft charge and Bates also faces assault, aggravated assault and trafficking stolen property charges.