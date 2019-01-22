MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A horrific case of animal cruelty and neglect in Mesa has landed a female suspect behind bars.
Theresa Deanne Finneren, 62, faces 27 charges, which include animal cruelty, neglect and intentional cruel mistreatment.
When police were called out on a search warrant to Finneren's home Monday, they first found that the conditions were "extremely unsanitary." In fact, according to the police report, conditions were "so egregious" the city officials had to condemn the building.
The floors of the home was "covered in dog feces" to the point that officers couldn't walk anywhere inside without stepping in it.
Also inside the home, investigators found 12 live dogs and five live cats, all in various health conditions and needing treatment.
Investigators also found two animal skulls in a bedroom and the skeletal remains of a dog on the living room couch. In addition, six dead dogs were found in a kitchen trash can.
No one was living at the residence.
Sadly, is not the first time this property has fallen under scrutiny.
Within the past year, both the Mesa Police Department and Mesa Animal Control received numerous complaints about "the stench emitting from the residence."
Finneren told police "she was sorry" and that "things just got out of control."
When police asked Finneren how the dogs died, she replied that they "died from different causes" and that "a couple of them had died from fighting."
Finneren repeated that she was sorry and that "she knew she should have done something to take better care of animals." She also told police she was "depressed" and "overwhelmed" and stopped caring.
"I gave up," she told officers, according to the police report. "I hate myself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.