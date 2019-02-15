PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog is now recovering after she fell victim to a sad case of animal cruelty in far northeastern Arizona.
The stray dog was caught in Tsaile, Arizona, which is in Apache County on the Navajo Nation.
The dog is believed to have been wandering for more than two weeks while trapped in a rubber muzzle.
The dog, now named Pixie, was brought to the Arizona Animal Welfare League. There, she'll receive medical treatment for the sores created by the muzzle on the side of her face and snout.
A behavioral team at the shelter is also helping Pixie rebuild her confidence.
Tsaile is located about 215 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
(2) comments
what happens to a person that causes them to feel OK about doing things like this? how does a human lose all sense of compassion and empathy for living beings...
I agree- if this were intentional. But it is possible that this dog had been on a leash or was in the process of being leashed and ran away. The story doesn't have enough information to determine that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.