PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Phoenix motel room Tuesday morning.
Police say officers responded to an injured person call near 24th Street and Grand Avenue around 6:20 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found a 51-year-old man unresponsive in a room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man suffered deadly injuries.
They currently do not have a motive and no suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing.
