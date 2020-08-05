PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police announced on Wednesday morning that violent crime is up by 15 percent in Phoenix so far in 2020.

Phoenix police held a Facebook Live on Wednesday morning to talk about the latest statistics.

Between January 2019 and June 2019 there were 74 homicides in Phoenix. From January 2020 to June 2020 there were 93 homicides, that is an increase of 25.7 percent.

Phoenix police pointed out that is a violent start to the year and mentioned the case of the woman who allegedly killed her three children in January.

In the same period in 2019, there were 3,475 aggravated assault cases. In 2020, 4,355 cases have been reported since June, which is an increase of 25.3 percent.

+5 Police report reveals horrific details about how Phoenix mom smothered her 3 kids According to the police report, Rachel Henry admitted smothering all three of her kids, one by one, even singing to some of them as she covered their mouths and noses.

Rape cases are down three percent from the same time last year and robbery cases have not seen any growth or changes with 1,564 cases.

Property crimes are down overall by about seven percent. Burglary, theft/larceny are down from January to June 2020. Motor vehicle theft is up 10.5 percent and arson is up almost 53 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

You can track crime in your neighborhood using the interactive LexisNexis Community Crime Map.