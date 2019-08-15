PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – To demolish or not, seven homes in the Coronado historic district in Phoenix could be torn down to make room for a hotel.
The homes are protected historic properties built between 1917 and 1928. But that doesn’t necessarily stop this project from moving forward.
[WATCH: Homes in historic Phoenix neighborhood may be torn down for hotel]
“Don’t make us move out of our house just so you can build a parking lot and make a few bucks,” said renter Bo Gillespie.
Gillespie and his family don’t actually own the three-bedroom historic they live in located in the Coronado Historic District. But if you ask them, it’s still their home.
“It’s where home is, has been for a long time,” said Gillespie.
But that could soon change. All seven homes that align this block off McDowell Road and 11th Street are owned by the children of Dr. Wallace Reed. He’s a longtime advocate for the Coronado neighborhood. But now the family is under contract to sell the lot to a developer, according to Sherry Rampy, chair of City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission.
“We understand the buyer is looking to put in a hotel and they would have to change the zoning,” said Ramby.
Coronado resident Joel Contreras says the demolition could set a horrible precedent, jeopardizing every border block in the city of Phoenix.
“I think worst-case scenario is any sort of teardown of the properties regardless of what comes,” Contreras said. “What the developer is trying to do is amass all these homes together and get increased on the zoning rights.”
“These are neighborhoods you have to protect. We don’t have that much history in Phoenix,” said Contreras.
Meanwhile, Gillespie is more focused on the future, like where he’s going to live if the contract does go through.
“For what we pay in rent here, there’s nothing in the neighborhood that you can find,” said Gillespie.
We reached out to the developer and attorney representing the Reed family but have not heard back.
If you want to voice your opinion on the possible demolition, there’s going to be a meeting 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Phoenix City Council Chambers.
(1) comment
Clearly not historic or ported
Cted. F downtown it's a craphole
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.