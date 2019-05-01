APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The desert is a place like no other: peaceful, vast, and still.
Until in an instant… it’s not.
Monsoon storms can wreak havoc, and then leave as quickly as they come.
“We had had a really big rain storm,” said Brad Fanton, owner of ManCaveRV in Apache Junction. “It was the morning and things were looking relatively normal.”
But in July of 2017, there was no calm after the storm for Fanton.
“I was just getting ready to leave my property. I jumped in my truck and was heading up to my office,” he said. “All of the sudden I saw a big poof of dust and I was like, ‘What the heck?' Then all of the sudden I just saw the earth starting to give way and cave in,” he said. “It just kind of collapsed and kept collapsing."
A giant earth fissure broke through his RV manufacturing business off Houston Avenue, almost swallowing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
That is just one of dozens of fissures in Arizona. And they don't just look like cracks; they look more like canyons.
Some of the biggest fissures can stretch up to two miles and in parts, be more than 30 feet deep.
Geologists said not only will this keep happening, but the damage the fissures can do is devastating.
“We have hundreds of miles of fissures mapped throughout the state,” said USG research geologist Joe Cook. “It’s hard to fix in a permanent way.”
Cook has been studying and mapping fissures since 2007. They open after big storms, but the reason they form is from all the groundwater pumping Arizona farmers did up until the 90s, which sucked water out of the ground, and left it hollow underneath.
Most of that groundwater pumping has stopped... but not for long.
“We’re right at that kind of drought declaration at Lake Mead so it could be soon,” said Cook.
Pinal County said farmers will start pumping again, because that’s what the Arizona Drought Contingency Plan calls for.
The problem is, geologists don't know where these fissures are until they open up.
They could be anywhere.
They've swallowed animals, like a baby calf that had to be rescued in Cochise County.
“We were able to pry him out and rescue the cow, but if we hadn’t gotten there, I’m sure he would have just expired,” said Cook.
But Cook said there's no telling when a huge crack could open up under homes.
Just looking at a map of some of the fissures in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the same fissure that broke through the street into Fanton’s business is right next to an entire neighborhood, and could break through at anytime.
And what's worse... they can be costly.
“Insurance doesn’t cover this,” said Fanton. “An act of God is what the insurance company told me. An act of God, so that’s why I didn’t get any coverage for my property. It’s not an act of God; it’s an act of the state.”
Fanton spent $20,000 of his own money on what he hopes is a permanent fix. But the street right in front of his business collapsed again last year during a storm, even after the county fixed it.
Cook said it's only a bandaid fix that's only covering an open wound, but Pinal County officials said they’re doing the best they can.
“There’s not an end in sight right now because it doesn’t seem like there’s a plan to stop using groundwater,” said Cook.
And that leaves Fanton anxiously awaiting the monsoon.
“Going through what you’ve gone through, would you still have bought this property?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Oh, absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Fanton. “Do I close the doors, go out of business because I have a fissure on my property? Of course not. But obviously it’s nerve-racking to know that the land could collapse at any time and you don’t know.”
For all he knows, his successful business could literally go under.
Arizona's Family reached out to the Arizona Dept. of Water Resources to ask how it will regulate and monitor farmers when they begin groundwater pumping again.
We also asked what officials have to say to concerned business owners and home owners who are worried about more fissures. They told us "They are unable to provide a response."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.