PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 200 homes were evacuated because of the Aquila Fire on Tuesday, but 24 hours later, residents were allowed back in their homes.

The fire burned almost 900 acres in the Desert Hills neighborhood and Joy Ranch subdivision off of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway.

"First time in my life I've ever seen a fire like this," said Joyce Hubler, a retired Phoenix Police officer, who has lived in her home in that area for 21 years.

Hubler said she saw a small plume of smoke south of her home and called 911.

"What irritated me, I think the most, was that I was on hold for so long and then there was a bunch of choppy noises on the thing and I was put on hold again. That happened for probably six or seven minutes or so," Hubler explained.

Hubler said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office eventually told her to call the non-emergency line, where she again was put on hold.

"In a very short time, the flames and the fire was almost just right behind my fence. I grabbed a couple of my grandmother's and my great grandmother's pictures off the wall and put the dogs in the car and we were gone," Hubler said.

The fire, fueled by heavy vegetation and thick brush, rushed through the neighborhood. Many homeowners in the community said they knew the growth of camomile weeds on empty lots were going to pose a problem.

"There's nothing between my house and that mountain but all these dead weeds, all these invasive weeds," Hubler said. "This weed, as quickly as it burns, and as explosive as it is, I was just surprised that the county had not done something to eradicate this danger for all of us."

A bright pink line of slurry covers her yard, saving her home. However, her barn full of family mementos burned to the ground.

"I'm not a crier, but I cried like a newborn baby. It broke my heart," Hubler said.

Her grandmother's China sets are cracked and covered in ash. A toy train that belonged to her brother who died in 1953 was buried in the rubble. Family photo albums and other items she kept over several decades are now all gone.

"Because I'm retired from the police department I had my old helmet that we had to wear in the olden days and things like that. All my police memories from Phoenix Police, they're all gone. They're over there," Hubler said.

Hubler said she knows she's lucky her home was saved, but the barn wasn't just a place to store her tools.

"That stuff [tools] can be replaced. I can't replace the pictures. I can't replace my brother's train. I can't replace my grandmother's China that's broken up," Hubler said.

MCSO says they are checking on their 911 response time to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.