PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that extended to a home in Laveen.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road.
[SLIDESHOW: Smoke visible for miles after brush fire extends to Laveen home]
According to Phoenix fire, crews received reports of a tree fire.
When they arrived on scene, they found a fast-moving brush fire that had extended to a home.
[RAW VIDEO: Massive house fire in Laveen]
Phoenix fire said the homeowners were able to escape.
Our news chopper flew over the area. Aerials showed several palm trees burned. A huge cloud of smoke could be seen as far as downtown Phoenix.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
