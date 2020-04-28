Chandler home invasion
Courtesy: 3TV/CBS 5

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeowner in Chandler has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in a home invasion Tuesday night.

According to Chandler police, officers responded to a home invasion and robbery attempt at a residence near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. 

Police say the homeowner was injured by a knife, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are searching the area for multiple suspects. 

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you