CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeowner in Chandler has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in a home invasion Tuesday night.
According to Chandler police, officers responded to a home invasion and robbery attempt at a residence near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.
We are working an incident in the area of Chandler Bl and Delaware St. Delaware St. is closed north of the intersection. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/buDhOrVwyE— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 29, 2020
Police say the homeowner was injured by a knife, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are searching the area for multiple suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.