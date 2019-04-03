PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeowner shot a man after an altercation early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, according to police.
Police say a homeowner got into an argument with a man after removing him and others from his property near State Route 51 and Thomas Road around 1:30 a.m.
The homeowner pulled out a gun and aimed it at the man as he escorted him off his property.
Police say as the homeowner called police, the man turned and charged him. They say the homeowner then shot the man.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The homeowner was detained by police as they investigate the shooting.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
No further details were released.
