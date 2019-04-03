PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeowner was booked into jail after he shot a man following an altercation early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, according to police.
Police say 48-year-old Christopher Wingo got into an argument with a man after removing him and others from his property near State Route 51 and Thomas Road around 1:30 a.m.
Wingo pulled out a gun and aimed it at the man as he escorted him off his property, officers said.
Police say as Wingo called police, the man turned and charged him. They say Wingo then shot the man.
He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police have not identified him.
Wingo was detained and later booked into jail on aggravated assault charges, police said. He also faces an unrelated manslaughter charge from a different incident with a different victim.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
(1) comment
But he was being attacked by the thug. He was defending himself.
