CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were arrested after a homemade explosive device was found in a car during a traffic stop in Chandler Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Daniel Mejia, a Chandler police officer pulled the car over for a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. near Riggs and Cooper roads.
During the stop, the driver was arrested for a current warrant. While officers searched the car, they found what they believed was explosive material in the trunk.
The passenger of the car confirmed that it was a homemade explosive device.
Mesa Bomb Squad Unit responded along with the FBI and the device was removed from the car and destroyed in a nearby empty field, Mejia said.
The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and the passenger was charged with misconduct involving weapons and explosives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.