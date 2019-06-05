PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman is facing a felony charge of trespassing after she was caught showering in another woman’s home.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed the charge against Ravena Lumere on Monday.
According to court documents, the victim came home from grocery shopping to find Lumere in her home in the late afternoon of Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
The probable cause for arrest statement shows that Lumere, 30, told officers she got the victim’s address from a friend she met at the Phoenix Dream Center, a nonprofit organization the serves homeless and low-income individuals and families.
“She was told the house belonged to a friend who would not be there today,” the statement reads.
[PDF: See Lumere's public court documents]
According to the arresting officer, the victim said she first knew something was amiss at her home when she and her adult son noticed “clothing and a small pink stuffed animal that they did not leave there.”
Once inside, they spotted a pair of teal shoes and “multiple food items that had been opened.”
When the victim went into her bedroom, she heard the shower, according to Lumere’s court documents. She told officers “Ravena began to yell and scream” when she confronted her.
“The victim and her son held Ravena in the home until police arrived,” according to the probable cause statement.
Court documents indicate that Lumere is homeless. No prior arrests or convictions are listed, and police do not believe she was under the influence of drugs when she was found in the victim’s home.
