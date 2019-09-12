GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man was arrested after being found passed out in the bed of a Gilbert home -- not his -- last week.
According to court documents, officers were called to the home near Guadalupe and McQueen roads around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, after the residents discovered the man passed out in one of their beds.
Court documents say 30-year-old Kyle Brian Mendiola was surrounded by multiple used needles and a small container with a chunk of heroin inside.
Mendiola told officers he didn't remember how he got there. He said the last thing he remembered was being at the coffee shop at the corner of McQueen and Guadalupe roads.
After a walk-through of the home, the residents realized that several expensive items were missing.
Court documents indicate that officers who searched Mendiola had several of those items on him, as well as the garage door opener to the home.
After questioning, Mendiola admitted to rummaging through an unlocked car in the driveway where he found the garage door opener to the home. He also admitted to loading up two bags of items from the home that were found by the front door.
Mendiola is facing charges of burglary, narcotic drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.