GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A homeless man is accused of kidnapping a woman in California and sexually assaulting her in Arizona.
Court paperwork indicates 51-year-old Ronald Carney offered the victim a ride and something to eat in Long Beach. Instead of stopping in Long Beach, he allegedly took her 390 miles away, to the Gila Bend area.
According to court paperwork, Carney sexually assaulted the victim near the Love’s Truck Stop in Gila Bend. He told the victim she was his slave and he was going to cut her head off and bury her in the desert.
The victim was able to eventually escape Carney’s vehicle and yelled for help. Another driver was in the area and was able to block Carney’s vehicle from leaving until deputies arrived.
Carney was charged with sexual abuse and two counts of kidnapping.