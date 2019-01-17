CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - A dangerous prank involving a firecracker nearly burned down a man's house and his truck.
Todd Zubchevich's home security systems caught the moments when two people got out of a car, approached his truck, and then lit a fire cracker on top of it.
The fire cracker then fell to the pavement and exploded.
The incident happened on Jan. 12.
Zubchevich believes his car, his home, and his family's lives could have all gone up in flames because of a malicious prank.
He told Arizona's Family he heard from several neighbors who were also hit that night with damage estimated to be thousands of dollars.
For that reason, he insists that all six people in the car should face charges, not those who simply threw the firecracker.
"At that point if something happens, somebody dies, somebody's house burns down, you're not a friend sitting in a car, hands down, you're an accessory," he said.
A police report has been filed in this case, but the suspect's identities are still unknown.
