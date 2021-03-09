PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Home Depot announced Tuesday that they are hiring for more than 1,600 positions in the Phoenix area.
The company says they are preparing for spring, their busiest season of the year, by hiring 1,647 part-time and full-time employees in Phoenix. The positions available include customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising as well as warehouse positions.
Applications are being accepted now and available positions vary by store. The Home Depot says they require daily health checks for associates and require face coverings in store as well as social distancing.
Anyone interested in a position can apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com.