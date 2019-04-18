PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness have teamed up with a unique organization to give children and families in distress an unforgettable experience … and an opportunity to give back.
Giving these families a reason to smile is the mission of The Colten Cowell Foundation. The organization then takes it a step further.
“After an imaginative, unforgettable Crime Fighting Cave experience, kids become real-life Super Heroes when they are empowered to give,” explains the nonprofit’s website. “In the process, they learn how rewarding it can be to help others -- regardless of the amount. The Colten Cowell Foundation aims to change people’s perspective on giving, inspiring them to donate because they know that the experience of giving is every bit as fun as laser beam vision, flying, or most any other superpower.”
We’ll get to how the foundation does that in a minute.
First, we have to talk about what The Colten Cowell Foundation does and how it came to be.
Its roots go back to late 2009 when a 3-year-old boy battling leukemia met a man named Charles Keller, who loved the 1960s Batman TV series so much that he had to get a Batmobile.
“He gave the keys to my husband and let my husband drive my son around in the Batmobile,” Erika Cowell, Colten’s mom, explained. “After a couple spins with his dad, he came back, and he was laughing … and just having a blast. It kind of transformed him from a cancer patient to a kid who was just having fun with his dad.”
Colten died two weeks later.
Colten’s mom and Keller created the foundation to give that experience to more children and their families.
“The Colten Cowell Foundation gives each nominated child a day of fun and imagination as he or she plays the starring role in an exciting, interactive show,” explains the website.
More than 400 kids, along with their friends and families, have had their own Crime Fighting Cave experiences.
“It wasn’t about what they were going through,” Cowell said. “They were just the superhero.”
Some of those kids, like 13-year-old Campbell Faulkner, now volunteer with the foundation.
“I love seeing the joy on the child’s face,” Campbell said. “They walk in, they get to see the cave. … I’ve experienced it. I know what it feels like.”
His 2016 adventure has stuck with him.
“It was a complete inspiration,” he said. “I still look back on it and remember it every day.”
But it’s not just about giving kids and their families an extraordinary experience. The Colten Cowell Foundation wants the kids who experience the Crime Fighting Cave to learn what it’s like -- how great it feels -- to give back.
“At the end of the night, we present them with a check that they can pass on to two charities that have helped them,” Cowell explained.
So far, the kids have given more than $1.3 million to 200 local children’s charities.
They also get something else – a Spirit of Batman Award, which is their own key to the Batmobile. And a promise.
“When they turn 16, they can come back and instead of their parent driving them, they get to drive their parent in the Batmobile,” Cowell said.
So far, three kids have gotten behind the wheel. All them, though, know exactly where their keys are. Campbell, whose family was No. 235, said his is tucked away in a safe, waiting for him to get his license.
The Colten Cowell Foundation is the perfect partner for The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness, both crime-fighting specialists.
“We have such a close relationship with law enforcement,” Cowell said. “They’re superheroes, as well.”
“I think oftentimes people look at law enforcement and think our job is to put people in jail or prison. Quite the contrary, our job is to make a difference in the community that we serve,” Executive Assistant Chief Mike Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police Department said. He serves on the board of The Colten Cowell Foundation.
“As a parent, and when you become a parent, your kids become the focus of your life,” he said. “To see [other kids] come through, knowing that they’ve experienced challenges, they’ve experienced pain … to have them walk through these doors and have that all be washed away – if but for an evening – that’s what’s so powerful. To the smiles, to see the parents who experienced that pain with their kids – that’s what makes it so worthwhile.”
The Colten Cowell Foundation makes a difference in the lives of children who, for whatever reason, are dealing with things no child should encounter.
Together, the three organizations are hosting a raffle fundraiser both to help The Colten Cowell Foundation build a new Cave and for Silent Witness.
The grand prize is a new Louis Vuitton Neverfull purse valued at almost $1,400.
Additional prizes include a police ride-along, gift cards to Target, Ajo Al’s and Jimmy John’s. Bell Road Toyota also donated five prizes – a complete vehicle tint, a complete vehicle detail job, a mini vehicle detail job, a brand-new vehicle windshield installed, and a minor windshield repair.
Raffle tickets start at $15.
You’ll find the Help Bag a Criminal! online raffle at SilentWitness.org. It’s open until May 5. The drawing will be held on May 7.
Silent Witness and The Colten Cowell Foundation will split the proceeds.
Click here for more information about The Colten Cowell Foundation or to donate online.
