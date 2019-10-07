"See How They Run" is a fast-paced comedy hitting the SCC stage from Oct. 18 to 26.
The British farce is set in the World War II English countryside, where the Toop residence is expecting house guests. But family members get much more than they bargained for with the arrival of a half-naked pastor, an actor turned soldier, a shy priest, a Russian spy, the pastor’s American wife, her wickedly smart cockney maid, a not-so-sober spinster and a flustered bishop.
The production is led by director Don K. Williams, a recent faculty hire at SCC’s Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre. He also currently teaches Acting I, II and III courses.
"I've been blessed to be able to do what I love for a living," Williams told us. "It's not lost on me what a gift that is, and I try to give that back to my students and actors every time I'm in class or at rehearsal."
Williams served for four years as the Head of Acting for the Stella Alder Studio/NYU Tisch BFA program and for eight years as a senior acting instructor in the same program.
Most recently, Williams led the Los Angeles branch of the Stella Adler Studio (Art of Acting Studio) as Artistic Director and master teacher, and also served as the Artistic Director for the award-winning HCLAB Theatre Company.
Williams has been seen on stages such as the California Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Neighborhood Playhouse and Marin Theatre Company, to name a few.
As a director, he has been at the helm of more than 100 off-Broadway, regional and collegiate productions as well as numerous short films. As a playwright, his productions have appeared on stages in both New York and Los Angeles.
Now, he's landed at Scottsdale Community College, and he said he couldn't be happier.
“When the opportunity arose to work at SCC, I jumped,” said Williams. “I was married in Scottsdale. My mother-in-law lives here. My wife is an ASU grad, and my daughter took her first flight at 3 months old to Scottsdale. So much happiness has followed me here that it felt like a no-brainer."
SCC’s nationally-recognized Film+Theatre program is helping to inspire a new community of theatre students through a combination of classroom study and production applications. The College offers an Associate’s degree in Theatre along with a certificate program in Technical Theatre.
"See How They Run" is the latest student production. It's a wacky comedy that's designed to "make people laugh when it feels like the world is falling down around you.”
“One actor, during the original production in London, was upset that German bombs exploded on virtually all his funniest lines. If people can come and laugh at something that promises to be fast and funny, then we've been true to the play's original intent, and we’re doing something good for today's times,” said Williams.
SCC’s Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre offers a two-year hands-on program that is the only one of its kind among the community colleges in Arizona.
Students begin learning equipment and techniques from the first day of class, and they learn from professionals who currently work in the fields they teach. Enrichment opportunities, such as special workshops, speakers, new product demonstrations and a library of screenplays are also offered, as is helpful one-on-one advice when it’s needed.
Williams tells us it's a great place to work, teach and direct.
"I absolutely adore the students here at SCC," They're smart, diligent and have a great sense of humor. Coming into what was already an outstanding department was daunting. But the students here have made me feel completely at home. The admin has also been incredibly welcoming. I really couldn't have asked for more."
Williams also says he's a big believer in the value of an education in the performing arts.
"Whether someone decides to pursue it as a career or just takes a class to get out of their comfort zone, the tools that come from it are ones that can be used for a lifetime," said Williams. "In this age of immediate gratification, it might be hard to see the benefits of an esoteric field of study such as theatre arts, and more specifically acting, but I think it's exactly this kind of study that helps make the world a better place."
Tickets to "See How They Run" are free, but reservations are required due to limited seating. Reserve your spot here or call the Box Office at 480-423-6356.
Williams said he's thrilled to be directing a production like this.
"It's such a big, silly show. It's a giant farce, and we have laughed a lot working on it. Personally, I needed that very thing. The world, lately, has seemed so dire that a giant farce like this is like an amazing martini at AZ88 with great friends talking about nothing more than how happy we are all to be alive."
SCC’s Performing Arts Center main stage
9000 E. Chaparral Rd., Scottsdale
480-423-6356
Reserve your free tickets online HERE.
Friday, Oct. 18 -7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 2 p.m & 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – 2 p.m.